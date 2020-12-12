Progress of Iranian nation not to stop by scientist assaults

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, the advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC made some remarks in reaction to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Nov 27.

Stating that Martyr Fakhrizadeh was a well-known figure who spent his life improving the scientific level of the country in all defense and nuclear fields, he said, “The reason behind the coward assassination of Fakhrizadeh was the fears of enemies of the Islamic Revolution over his scientific and research status in the country and that they intended to hinder Iran’s progress in this regard.”

“Not only such crimes do not hinder the progress of the Iranian nation, but also increase their determination and awareness to stand up and resist global arrogance”, he said, stressing that such anti-Iran moves and crime will lead nowhere.

He also underlined that the Americans' claim that they’re superpowers, whereas if the pillars of their power were not weakened, they would not have committed such crimes.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he asserted that Iran will respond to this crime in a timely and appropriate manner and it can never be dealt with emotionally.

Brigadier General Ismail Kowsari

RHM/5092418