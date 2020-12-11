No one can talk about our beloved Azerbaijan: Zarif

In a tweet on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “Pres. Erdogan was not informed that what he ill-recited in Baku refers to the forcible separation of areas north of Aras from Iranian motherland

Didn't he realize that he was undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan?

NO ONE can talk about OUR beloved Azerbaijan.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the occupied territories.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan recited a separatist poem about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.

FA/IRN 84142870