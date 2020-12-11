Official recommends Erdogan to read Iran history 'accurately'

“Recent @RTErdogan remarks made me astonished. I wonder Turkish Pres. doesn't know what he said,” Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Friday.

“Mr. President, there's difference btwn neighborhood & expectation for expansionism. Please read ACCURATELY the history of #Iran & the history of the Islamic Republic in particular,” he added.

The tweet comes following President Erdogan’s controversial poem that he read while in Baku on Thursday. At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan recited a separatist poem about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border. “They separated the Aras River and filled it with rocks and rods. I will not be separated from you. They have separated us forcibly,” reads part of the controversial poem.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that it has summoned the Turkish envoy to Tehran over the ‘meddlesome’ and ‘unacceptable’ remarks of Erdogan.

Also in a tweet, the Ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran has told the Turkish envoy that it is not ‘wise’ to base one’s foreign policy on ‘dreams’. “There are many individuals in Turkey that know history. It is necessary for them to tell the roots of poems to their government officials before they recite them.”

