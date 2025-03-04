Ukrainian authorities must return to negotiating table

Ukrainian authorities must return to the negotiating table on resolving the conflict and begin discussions with US President Donald Trump, Vance said.

The United States believes that ending the conflict in Ukraine is in the best interests of the American people, he added.

The conflict in Ukraine is at a point where neither Europe, nor the United States, nor Kiev can continue hostilities indefinitely, the vice president continued.

Earlier today, Vance downplayed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks following their heated Oval Office exchange, emphasising that the real issue lies in Ukraine’s unwillingness to engage in peace talks.

“I really don’t care what President Zelensky says about me or anybody else,” Vance told Fox News. “But he showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump has said is the policy of the American people and of their president. That’s the real breakdown.”

Vance acknowledged that his comments about engaging in “diplomacy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin had triggered Zelensky’s frustration during the meeting. He insisted that despite the tense exchange, President Trump remains open to negotiations.

“When they’re willing to talk peace, I think President Trump will be the first person to pick up the phone,” Vance said.

MNA