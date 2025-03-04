Hamas reacts to Israeli heinous crimes against Gaza residents

The policy of starvation against residents of Gaza is tantamount to ignoring all positions opposing this criminal policy, the spokesman emphasized.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that entry of all goods and aid items into the Gaza Strip has been banned.

This decision was adopted following the end of the first phase of the agreement and Hamas movement's opposition to the plan by US envoy for Middle East Affairs Steven C Witkoff to continue negotiations.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office added that the Zionist regime will not allow a ceasefire without the release of Israeli prisoners, and if the Hamas movement continues its opposition, there will be other consequences.

Earlier, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and other resistance groups had condemned Israeli prevention of aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

