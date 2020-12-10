Iran imposes sanctions on US envoy to Yemen

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Wed., emphasizing pivotal role of US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Hansel in humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and placed his name on Iran’s sanctions list.

Iran welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh peace agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister noted that the Islamic Republic welcomes the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Yazdi

Leader of the Islamic Revolution expressed his condolences over the demise of Ayatollah Yazdi.

In a message on Wednesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the demise of Ayatollah Yazdi to his family and students and pray the Almighty God to bestow forbearance for his bereaved family on this loss.

Weapon used to assassinate Fakhrizadeh belongs to NATO

The Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council said the weapon used to assassinate martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh belongs to NATO.

Iran to start imports of coronavirus vaccine soon

Iranian health minister said on Wed. that the country will start imports of Covid-19 vaccine in the near future.

Khaf-Herat railway significant for Tehran, Kabul & region

In a tweet on Wednesday, Iranian FM Zarif highlighted the importance of the Khaf-Herat railway noting that its significance is not only for Iran & Afghanistan but for the greater region.

Iran COVID-19 update: 10,223 infections, 295 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 10,223 COVID-19 infections and 295 deaths due to the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

4 Iranian COVID-19 vaccines to enter market in June 2021

Head of Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters said that the Iranian vaccines will be available in the market for injection in the late spring of the next year (to start March 21, 2021).

No talks needed for reviving JCPOA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says returning to the nuclear deal commitments does not need negotiations but determination.

Speaking at a cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani pointed to the need for the JCPOA signatories to meet their obligations under the deal.

