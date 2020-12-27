  1. Politics
Dec 27, 2020, 4:56 PM

FM to host 4th Conf. on History of Iran’s Foreign Relations

FM to host 4th Conf. on History of Iran’s Foreign Relations

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) -- Fourth Conference on History of Iran's Foreign Relations will be held by Center for Political and International Studies of Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sun. in the presence of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Considering the importance of historical studies as one of the influential components on foreign policy and diplomatic relations of countries with one another, the Conference will be held for fourth consecutive year by the Center for Political and International Studies through videoconference.

Issues related to neighborhood and neighborliness, review of the history of Iran's foreign relations with Asian countries are the main topics of the Conference that will be addressed by Iranian foreign minister.

In this online meeting, a number of prominent university professors and researchers in the history of country's foreign relations will deliver speech and a group of researchers will present their research findings in relevant field.

MA/FNA13991007000087

News Code 167681

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News