FM to host 4th Conf. on History of Iran’s Foreign Relations

Considering the importance of historical studies as one of the influential components on foreign policy and diplomatic relations of countries with one another, the Conference will be held for fourth consecutive year by the Center for Political and International Studies through videoconference.

Issues related to neighborhood and neighborliness, review of the history of Iran's foreign relations with Asian countries are the main topics of the Conference that will be addressed by Iranian foreign minister.

In this online meeting, a number of prominent university professors and researchers in the history of country's foreign relations will deliver speech and a group of researchers will present their research findings in relevant field.

MA/FNA13991007000087