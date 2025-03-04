Two suicide bombings kill 9 people and injure 25 in Pakistan

A group affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in Bannu, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and said dozens of Pakistani security forces were killed. The military did not immediately confirm any casualties, but Bannu District Hospital said at least nine people were dead, the Washington Post reported.

Plumes of gray smoke rose into the air and gunshots continued after the two explosions, police officer Zahid Khan said. Four of those killed were children, hospital officials said. The victims lived close to the scene of the blasts.

A spokesman for Bannu District Hospital, Muhammad Noman, said the evening blasts badly damaged homes and other buildings. “The roofs and walls collapsed and that’s why we are receiving casualties,” he said.

The two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the wall of the sprawling military area, a security official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

“After a breach in the wall, five to six more attackers attempted to enter the cantonment but were eliminated. Operations in the area are still ongoing,” the security official said.

MA/PR