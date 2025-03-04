Lebanon not to let 'Israel' impose new realities on ground

Berri said on Monday that the occupation forces did not only occupy the five border hills but also established a new border zone that encroaches into Lebanese territory.

“The Israeli occupation was not limited to the five border hills, but extended to establish a border strip extending a kilometer or two inside Lebanese territory,” he told the Lebanese daily Addiyar.

“Lebanon will not allow Israel to impose new realities on the ground,” said Berri, who played a key role in ceasefire negotiations between Hezbollah and Israel.

Under the ceasefire deal that took place on November 27, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26. However, Israel refused to comply and the deadline was extended to February 18. Still, Israeli forces remain in five border outposts.

Lebanon is closely monitoring Israeli movements in southern regions, Berri said, vowing to stand against any further escalation.

MNA/IRN