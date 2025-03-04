US launched a trade war against Canada: Trudeau

"US launched a trade war against Canada," he said, according to Anadolu Agency.

"The US tariffs came into effect in the early hours of this morning, and so did the Canadian response," the prime minister said.

"Canada will be implementing 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods," Trudeau said.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the US tariffs are withdrawn," he continued to say.

"There is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today," he further said.

MNA



