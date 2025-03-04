  1. Politics
Mar 4, 2025, 8:40 PM

US launched a trade war against Canada: Trudeau

US launched a trade war against Canada: Trudeau

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, says tariff decision by US is designed to go after Canadian economy, noting 'Canadians are hurt. Canadians are angry'

"US launched a trade war against Canada," he said, according to Anadolu Agency. 

"The US tariffs came into effect in the early hours of this morning, and so did the Canadian response," the prime minister said.

"Canada will be implementing 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods," Trudeau said.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the US tariffs are withdrawn," he continued to say. 

"There is absolutely no justification or need whatsoever for these tariffs today," he further said.

MNA


 

News ID 229250

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News