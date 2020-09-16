Khaji stresses implementation of Idlib agreements

Khaji held a phone talk with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Wednesday on the issues related to the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Idlib and the humanitarian situation.

During the conversation, the two sides reiterated their support for advancing the political process and continuing the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Khaji and Pedersen called on the international community's help for the Syrian people, given the difficult humanitarian situation, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian side stressed the need to implement the Idlib agreements in order to maintain calm and prevent the recurrence of tensions.

