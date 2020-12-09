'Ojagh' to vie at Japanese festival of MIUVEF

‘Ojagh’ is about the folk customs of the Qashqai Clan, and the place and role of the ojagh or oven among the people of the Qashqai Clan.

This short documentary has also nominated for the Tourism Section Award of the 6th Bosnian-Herzegovinian Film Festival as well as many domestic film festivals.

It has won an award for the best short documentary at the 23rd edition of Religion Today Film Festival in Italy.

MEIHODO International Youth Visual Media Festival emerges right in response to this need. The first festival will be held in Fukuoka, Japan. The candidates of the First MIUVEF are all college students, undergraduates, graduates, doctoral students, students that are graduated within the past five years, or young professionals without a school certificate. The members of the jury are influential individuals in the industry from Japan, China, the US, Europe, and other countries and regions.

The event will be held on December 23-30, 2020.

