'Gabriel' to vie at Karama Human Rights Film Festival

Directed by Yousef Kargar, Gabriel will be screened in the Short Film section of the event, which will be held in Jordan’s capital, Amman, from December 10-17.

‘Gabriel’ narrates the story of a father who has to decide under difficult conditions between love, faith, and conscience.

The cast includes Yousef Yazdani, Shabnam Yousefi, Ali Mokaram, Sina Faramarz, Manzar Asghari, and Rasoul Omranifar.

The main theme for the Karama Film Festival is human rights in general; children, women, refugees, political, economic, social and civic rights, and the role of films and culture in creating social and political change.

