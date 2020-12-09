Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 9

Asia:
Iran to buy 21m doses of coronavirus vaccine from four countries
Aftab:
Zam’s death sentence upheld
Ebtekar:
Zarif says Iran will not negotiate over the region with the West
Reasons behind Saudis’ hurried change of direction toward Iraq
Etemad:
Europe fills Trump’s role; E3 targeting JCPOA
Ettela’at:
Hezbollah: Arab regimes of Persian Gulf have never been standing by Palestine
Rouhani says Iran will stand by Syrian government, people until the final victory
Javan:
IRGC chief: Enemies should await Iran’s response to Fakhrizadeh assassination
Jomhuri Eslami:
Zionists’ fear of US’ return to JCPOA
Producing vaccine with help of Iranian scientists, purchasing vaccine from other countries on agenda: Rouhani
Emirati businessman buys 50% of an Israeli football club
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Day of victory against coronavirus; UK starts vaccination
Sullivan: Reviving JCPOA ‘feasible’
Kayhan:
Trump says 2020 election was a disgrace for US
Diplomatic message of next year’s budget not in line with national interests
Borrell: America, Europe should seek ways to expand JCPOA
