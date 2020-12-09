Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Dec. 9

Asia:

Iran to buy 21m doses of coronavirus vaccine from four countries

Aftab:

Zam’s death sentence upheld

Ebtekar:

Zarif says Iran will not negotiate over the region with the West

Reasons behind Saudis’ hurried change of direction toward Iraq

Etemad:

Europe fills Trump’s role; E3 targeting JCPOA

Ettela’at:

Hezbollah: Arab regimes of Persian Gulf have never been standing by Palestine

Rouhani says Iran will stand by Syrian government, people until the final victory

Javan:

IRGC chief: Enemies should await Iran’s response to Fakhrizadeh assassination

Jomhuri Eslami:

Zionists’ fear of US’ return to JCPOA

Producing vaccine with help of Iranian scientists, purchasing vaccine from other countries on agenda: Rouhani

Emirati businessman buys 50% of an Israeli football club

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Day of victory against coronavirus; UK starts vaccination

Sullivan: Reviving JCPOA ‘feasible’

Kayhan:

Trump says 2020 election was a disgrace for US

Diplomatic message of next year’s budget not in line with national interests

Borrell: America, Europe should seek ways to expand JCPOA

