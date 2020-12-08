Zarif invites neighbors for direct talks without outsiders

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zarif wrote, "Dear neighbors, Why ask US/E3 for inclusion in talks with Iran when: a) There won't be ANY talks about OUR region with them as they're the problem themselves b) We can speak directly about our region without outside meddling."

"Hormuz Peace Endeavor (#HOPE) is still on the table," he stressed.

Earlier, in a tweet in Arabic, Zarid addressed neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf region, saying that Iran won't negotiate with the West over the region.

"Some neighboring countries appear to have asked the West to be part of the negotiation process with Iran," he tweeted.

"We will not negotiate with the West over the region. The main problem is their interventions," he added.

"Meanwhile, we are always ready to negotiate with our neighbours, and projects such as the 1986 Regional Security, the 2016 Regional Dialogue Forum, and the 2019 Hormoz Peace Initiative illustrate this point," Zarif noted.

