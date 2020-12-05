Exports from Fars province up 30% in eight months amid virus

The Director-General of Fars Customs Office announced, "Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20 to November 20, Iran's export from the Customs Office of the Fars Province reaches $104,95 438 million", adding that during this period, 267,313 tons of goods have been exported to 48 countries amid the crisis of coronavirus.

The goods are mainly exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Kuwait, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Vietnam, and India, Khodadad Rahimi said.

According to Rahimi, Urea, dairy products, aluminum, tomato paste, licorice extract, modified alkyd resins, heat exchangers, fish and figs accounts for the largest volume of the products exported from the province.

Also, during this period, 23,306 tons of goods worth $97,531,249 million have been imported to the country from 31 countries through the customs office of the Fars Province, he noted.

