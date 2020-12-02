Iran ready to present scientific achievement to friend states

Speaking in a virtual meeting of Iran-Iraq Joint Scientific Committee on Tue., Hossein Salar Amoli pointed to the scientific status of Iranian universities in the region and world and added, “Good and satisfactory scientific ranking of Iranian universities means that strengthening scientific relations between the two countries can bring about better achievements for Iraq in terms of benefiting from the global experiences of science and knowledge network.”

He further noted that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to present its latest scientific achievements available to friend and neighboring countries including Iraq.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salar Amoli pointed to the main mission of the ministry and added that Ministry of Science, Research and Technology is a policymaker, facilitator of scientific relations, so that exchange of policies for scientific interactions using this way will help deepen and strengthen bilateral relations.

At the end of this meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on determining the annual evaluation criteria of Iranian universities in Iraq with the coordination of the Iranian side, laying the groundwork for the establishment of a joint university and academic center in Iraq, developing cooperation in the field of exchange of student, university lecturer and faculty members, exchange of governmental and academic scholarships as well as setting up Science and Technology Park.

