‘Natl. Student Day’ ceremony observed at Tehran University

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – The ceremony of commemorating the “National Student Day’ was held at Ferdowsi Amphitheater of University of Tehran on Sun. in the presence of Saeed Jalili Member of Expediency Council.

The ceremony also was attended by Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Real Admiral Ali Fadavi. "National Student Day" marks anniversary of murder of three students of the University of Tehran on December 7, 1953 by Iranian police in Pahlavi era.