  1. Technology
Sep 23, 2020, 9:17 AM

Iran preparing to export PCR kits: Sattari

Iran preparing to export PCR kits: Sattari

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said that Iran is preparing the necessary preparations for the export of coronavirus PCR kits and increasing the export of ventilator to different countries.

"Our knowledge-based companies and researchers are taking new steps in the field of coronavirus every day," said Sattari.

Stating that Iran has a lot of exports in different fields in the fight against the coronavirus to various countries, he added, "We have export restrictions due to domestic production laws in some fields, which is also being coordinated to be more active in the field of export of ventilators and PCR detection kits."

"Iran is currently exporting serology diagnostic kits to European and neighboring countries, and in the field of PCR kits, we are planning and making the necessary arrangements to export these kits as well," he noted.

ZZ/IRN84049932

News Code 163875

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News