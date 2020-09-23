Iran preparing to export PCR kits: Sattari

"Our knowledge-based companies and researchers are taking new steps in the field of coronavirus every day," said Sattari.

Stating that Iran has a lot of exports in different fields in the fight against the coronavirus to various countries, he added, "We have export restrictions due to domestic production laws in some fields, which is also being coordinated to be more active in the field of export of ventilators and PCR detection kits."

"Iran is currently exporting serology diagnostic kits to European and neighboring countries, and in the field of PCR kits, we are planning and making the necessary arrangements to export these kits as well," he noted.

