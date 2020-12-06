University, student sources of fundamental changes in society

In a tweet on Sunday on the occasion of Azar 16, Students’ Day, Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “History of student in the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been associated with the perfectionism, transformation and truth-seeking. Dec. 6, 1953, is one of the history-making days, in which, the uprising of three students against US domination and bullying has left an ideal legacy for all of us.”

“Universities and students are the sources of fundamental and original changes in society. In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have tried to listen to and accept scathing criticism of the academic community, Khatibzadeh added.

The National Student Day marks the anniversary of the murder of three students of the University of Tehran on December 7, 1953, by Iranian police in the Pahlavi era. Every year, national demonstrations are organized to honor the occasion.

MA/5089410