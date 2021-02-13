  1. World
21 ISIL elements killed by a suicide bomber's mistake

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – A mistake made by a Takfiri suicide bomber led to the death of 21 other ISIL terrorist elements in Sammara, Iraq.

According to Major General Jabbar Hajim Darraji, the commander of operations for Samarra, today, a mistake by a Takfiri led to the death of 21 ISIL members.

When the Takfiri suicide bomber tried to detonate his car bomb in front of a Samarra police headquarters, he mistakenly caused the car to explode among his terrorist group members.

Thus, following the explosion of the car bomb near the Takfiri gathering, 21 of these terrorists were killed, the Iraqi Commander added.

Informed sources reported that when the ISIL suicide bomber blew his horn to say goodbye to other Takfiri members, his car exploded due to the association of horn and the explosive device.

