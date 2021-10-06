Iraqi army forces arrest 9 ISIL elements in five provinces

According to Iraqi media, the series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continue in different parts of this country.

Iraqi army forces have launched separate operations against the remnants of ISIL elements in five provinces of Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin, Baghdad, and Kirkuk, Brigadier General Yahya Rassoul, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces said.

This is while Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Kirkuk and East Tigris thwarted a terrorist attack in the Hamrin Mountains in Jisr az-Zarqa in eastern Saladin province on Monday.

