No need to US troops for supporting Iraq: Iraqi MP

Ahmad Al-Kanani made the remarks on Sunday and reiterated that expulsion of American forces from Iraq will cause political-security stability in Iraq.”

“We have a lot of confidence in the strength of our security forces in Iraq and various parts of the country. Our trust in Iraqi forces is greater than our trust in foreign forces,” he added.

Iraqi Parliament and government have emphasized the need to expel American forces from Iraq and this bylaw is strongly supported by the Iraqi people, Al-Kanani stated.

The expulsion of US forces from Iraq will have not any negative consequences and Iraq has necessary military power to support the security and stability of the country.

