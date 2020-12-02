7 ISIL members killed in N Iraq: report

A military source reported on Tuesday evening the aerial bombardment and artillery shelling of ISIL terrorist group positions in the northern Iraqi Saladin Governorate.

Army forces, in cooperation with the Iraqi Air Force, targeted an ISIL position in the Makhoul Mountains, said Mohammad Sa'ad.

Seven ISIL members were killed during the attacks, he added.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that six ISIL members had been killed in a bombing of ISIL positions in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

