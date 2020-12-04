Iran urges UN to deal with terrorism non-selectively

In separate letters to the UN Secretary-General and chief of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights Ali Bagheri-Kani said that inaction against this criminal act will only give rise to speculations about efforts to legitimize the assassination, as well as extremism and terrorism and will also place the international responsibility for it on the United Nations.

Referring to the UNSG’s clear stance with respect to terrorist acts in other countries including Austria (statement on 03 November 2020) and France (statement on 17 September 2020), Bagheri-Kani asked him, as the most senior official in the international body, condemn it as an act of terrorism in a nonselective manner.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation among world countries to serve justice in cases of terrorist actions and urged the two UN officials to raise awareness in the General Assembly and Security Council towards this particular case of state terrorism which jeopardizes international peace and security.

Stating that state terrorism acts as a tool in the hands of big powers to advance their own illegitimate and illegal policies, he said that state terrorism, more than ever, threatens international peace and security.

He also referred to the politicized, discriminatory and double-standard treatment of this evil phenomenon by the western countries, Bagheri-Kani said that these kinds of approaches have posed new challenges to the international community in terms of international peace and security.

