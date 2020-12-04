Biden's first reaction on Fakhrizadeh's assassination

For the first time, President-elect Joe Biden reacted to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian top nuclear and defence scientist who was targeted on Nov. 27 in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday that it was "hard to tell how much" the recent assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh would complicate his dealings with Tehran.

"The bottom line is that we can't allow Iran to get nuclear weapons," Biden said slamming Trump's dealings with Iran, including his 2018 decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

"He has pulled out to get something tougher, and what have they done? They've increased the ability for them to have nuclear material. They're moving closer to the ability to be able to have enough material for a nuclear weapon. And there are the missile issues."

Biden added, "All those things, I think, are going to be very difficult. But I know one thing: We cannot do this alone. And that's why we have to be part of a larger group, dealing not only with Iran but with Russia, with China and a whole range of other issues."

His remarks came as a senior US administration official said this week that Israel regime was behind the assassination of the scientist, someone who had been an Israeli target for a considerable time.

ZZ/PR