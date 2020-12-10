Tehran, Ankara emphasize strengthening joint security

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Interior for Security and Disciplinary Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari met and held talks with Muhterem Ince Turkish Deputy Minister of Interior on Thu.

In this bilateral talk, Zolfaghari hailed the positive stance of the Turkish government in condemning the assassination of Iran’s prominent nuclear scientist ‘Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’.

Unfortunately, today, the root cause of all insecurities and troubles in the region stems from the desperate and malicious actions of the United States and Zionist regime, he added.

Zolfaghari called on the Turkish side to concentrate on controlling and dealing with arms smugglers that have targeted regional security with their malicious objectives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian deputy interior ministry pointed to the issue of the contract made for transferring convicts to prison between the two countries and added, “Given the interactions made between justice ministries of the two countries as well as the condition of coronavirus global pandemic, Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, is ready to use all available facilities and capacities to expedite the transfer of detainees in prisons of each party within the framework of rules and regulations.”

After organizing virtual meetings, the 5th round of Iran-Turkey Joint Security Working Group will be held online in the future, he added.

Muhterem Ince Turkish Deputy Minister of Interior, for his part, said that activation of joint security working group between Iran and Turkey will expedite the exchange of information in other fields of cooperation.

