Iran's decisions on nuclear prog. based on national interests

"Iran makes decisions on its nuclear program based on national interests," Iranian mission to the UN spokesperson Alireza Miryousefi told Newsweek.

"As you know, the steps taken since the US withdrew from the JCPOA are incremental and will be in effect as long as other parties are in violation of the accord and/or are not fulfilling their obligations."

"Retaliation for Dr. Fakhrizadeh's assassination will come in due course against the perpetrators of the terrorist action, and at a time and place of our choosing," Miryousefi said.

Iranian lawmakers ratified on Tue. the general outlines of a counteractive plan for the lifting of sanctions after the failure of JCPOA’s European parties to fulfil commitments and in wake of the assassination of an Iranian scientist.

ZZ/FNA13990912000077/PR