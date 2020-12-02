Enemy’s hostile actions not to impede Iran’s development: MP

Speaking in the open session of Parliament on Wed., Reza Hajipour reiterated, “The hostile actions of enemy are doomed to failure and cannot undermine the serious determination of Islamic Iran to achieve progress and development.”

He pointed to the assassination of Iranian prominent nuclear and defense scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’ and added, “The terrorists affiliated with the Global Arrogance and Zionist regime have once again expressed their hatred towards the Iranian nation and assassinated country’s nuclear scientist.”

Undoubtedly, such heinous actions are doomed to failure and cannot undermine serious determination of Islamic Iran in achieving progress and development, he added.

Then, he pointed to the strategic action plan adopted in the Parliament to counter sanctions and added, “Enemies of the country should know that assassination of Iran’s prominent scientist will not create any hurdle in country’s development and progress, but rather, it will drag the country towards high rank in terms of science and technology.”

MA/IRN84132233