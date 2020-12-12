Iran not like regional countries that are subject to US will

"Pompeo lost the recent elections and the American people did not vote for him and his government, and by interfering in Iran's internal affairs, he criticized Iranian Parliament bill with a new nuclear approach, " wrote Abbas Ali Kadkhodaie in a tweet on Saturday.

"Regardless of the validity of this bill, it must be said that Iran is not like the countries in the region that are subject to the illegitimate will of the American regime," he added.

His tweet came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the international community on Friday over a bill approved by the Iranian parliament vowing to raise uranium enrichment.

He condemned the parliament’s decision and said it would be a threat to the international community if implemented.

