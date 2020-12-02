  1. Politics
Jannati calls for identifying scientist terror perpetrators

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran's Guardian Council called on the country's intelligence and security institutions and the judiciary to identify and deal with the perpetrators and commanders of Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

"The ignorant enemy thinks that by assassinating and martyring our scientists, the path of scientific progress in the country will be stopped," said Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati referring to the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"It should know that this path has been systematized in all its fields in Iran and has been moving for years by a large number of committed and professional youth," he added.

"Eliminating and assassinating people in this direction not only does not disrupt but also increases its speed," he stressed.

He called on the country's intelligence and security institutions and the judiciary to identify and deal with the perpetrators and commanders of this assassination in order to prevent similar incidents.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

