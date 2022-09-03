Fire breaks out in Dohuk province refugee camp

Iraqi sources reported on Saturday that a massive fire broke out in the refugee camp in Dohuk province in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire left no dead but 16 tents burnt and destroyed completely.

On the other hand, Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces targeted ISIL positions in the Hamrin Mountains in the south of Kirkuk province.

Hashd al-Shaabi forces carried out this operation by infiltrating the Hamreen mountains, destroying five ISIL strongholds there.

