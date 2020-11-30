No past meeting between martyr Fakhrizadeh, IAEA officials

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Iran’s martyred nuclear scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’ did not have any meeting with the officials of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Intelligence Min. find clues on perpetrators of terror attack

Iranian Intelligence Ministry found clues on perpetrators behind assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist ‘Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’.

Leader offers condolence over demise of senior cleric

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has expressed condolences over the passing of prominent Iranian cleric and politician, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Shahidi.

In a message released on Sunday, the Leader expressed solemn commiserations over the passing of Shahidi to his honorable family, the seminaries and his pupils.

No doubt Zionist regime behind terror of Fakhrizadeh

Washington Post quoted a senior US official as saying that Zionist regime is definitely behind the assassination of Martyr Fakhrizadeh.

Iran keen on boosting agricultural coop with Iraqi Kurdistan

The Iranian Consul General in Sulaimaniyah announced Iran's readiness to cooperate with the Kurdistan Region in the fields of agricultural and water projects, especially dam construction projects.

Iran registers 12,950 new COVID-19 infections, 389 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 12,950 new cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the country during the past 24 hours.

MPs call for reviving Iran's nuclear industry

In a statement, MPs called for the revival of Iran's nuclear industry by halting the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to NPT and preventing inspections of the IAEO of Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran’s export value of steel products tops $1.5bn in 7 months

The export value of steel products of the country exceeded $1.5 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

Parl. to finalize halt of Additional Protocol implementation

Iranian lawmakers reviewed on Sunday an urgent counteractive plan that includes the halt of the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Zairf calls on EU to leave double standards on assassination

Iranian Foreign Minister called on the international community, especially the European Union, to abandon double standards and condemn the act of state-sponsored assassination.

