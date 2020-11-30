Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 30

Arman-e Melli:
'Martyr Fakhrizadeh' Covid vaccine ready for entering human phase
17 provinces on alert as danger of flood looms
Zarif says has no intention to nominate for 2021 presidential election
Ebtekar:
Zarif urges EU to abandon double standards
Iran to witness a snowy winter
Ettela'at:
Think tank: Saudi Arabia has no choice but to accept defeat in Yemen
Parliament's motion to boost nuclear industry, go through sanctions
Iran:
Chomsky says Trumpism will remain for long
Javan:
Turn off cameras, turn on nuclear light
EU's insulting call for restraint in face of terror
Protests in 70 cities of France; civil war in Paris
Shargh:
Parliament seeking to withdraw from JCPOA?
Kayhan:
Lawmakers vote for double-urgency of motion on abandoning Additional Protocol
It is time for Saudi Arabia to accept defeat against Ansarullah: think tank
Angry protestors set Paris ablaze
