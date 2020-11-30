Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Nov. 30

Arman-e Melli:

'Martyr Fakhrizadeh' Covid vaccine ready for entering human phase

17 provinces on alert as danger of flood looms

Zarif says has no intention to nominate for 2021 presidential election

Ebtekar:

Zarif urges EU to abandon double standards

Iran to witness a snowy winter

Ettela'at:

Think tank: Saudi Arabia has no choice but to accept defeat in Yemen

Parliament's motion to boost nuclear industry, go through sanctions

Iran:

Chomsky says Trumpism will remain for long

Javan:

Turn off cameras, turn on nuclear light

EU's insulting call for restraint in face of terror

Protests in 70 cities of France; civil war in Paris

Shargh:

Parliament seeking to withdraw from JCPOA?

Kayhan:

Lawmakers vote for double-urgency of motion on abandoning Additional Protocol

It is time for Saudi Arabia to accept defeat against Ansarullah: think tank

Angry protestors set Paris ablaze



MAH