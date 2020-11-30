Envoy urges intl. community to condemn Fakhrizadeh terror

In a letter to Ghada Fathy Ismail Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Kazem Gharibabadi urged the international community to condemn the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

He maintained that there is clear evidence that the Zionist regime is involved in the terrorist attack, especially since Israeli officials struggled to assassinate Dr. Fakhrizadeh several times.

According to Gharibabadi, Such a terrorist act, like any other act of international terrorism, poses a threat to international peace and security and is contrary to the fundamental principles of international law.

The envoy underlined that the assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is a continuation of terrorist acts that began a decade ago with the terror of several Iranian nuclear scientists in 2010, 2011, and 2012, which requires proper attention from the international community.

Gharibabadi noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist and reaffirms its commitment to the fight against terrorism.

Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

