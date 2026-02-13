  1. Sports
Ahmadabbasi’s goal nominated for AFCFutsal2026 favorite goal

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – The AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, which concluded on Saturday, dazzled fans with a total of 166 goals as Iran national futsal team powered their way to a record-extending 14th continental title.

Following the tournament’s conclusion, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) selected eight standout goals and is inviting fans to vote for their favorite strike of the competition.

Among the nominees is a spectacular effort from Saeid Ahmadabbasi. His crucial goal came in the ninth minute, pulling Iran level at 2-2. Ahmadabbasi expertly controlled a long throw from Mohammadi with his chest before unleashing an acrobatic scissor kick that left Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abbos Elmurodov with no chance.

Fans can now cast their votes on the-AFC.com to determine the tournament’s favorite goal.

