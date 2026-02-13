Ahmadabbasi’s goal nominated for AFCFutsal2026 favorite goal

Following the tournament’s conclusion, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) selected eight standout goals and is inviting fans to vote for their favorite strike of the competition.

Among the nominees is a spectacular effort from Saeid Ahmadabbasi. His crucial goal came in the ninth minute, pulling Iran level at 2-2. Ahmadabbasi expertly controlled a long throw from Mohammadi with his chest before unleashing an acrobatic scissor kick that left Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abbos Elmurodov with no chance.

Fans can now cast their votes on the-AFC.com to determine the tournament’s favorite goal.

MNA