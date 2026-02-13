Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates Iran revolution anniv.

In a message to the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković extended his country's congratulations on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in a message to his Iranian counterpart.

After offering congratulations to the Iranian foreign minister and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Elmedin Konaković wished more prosperity and success to Araghchi's country and the people.

He further expressed confidence that the friendly ties between the two nations will continue to develop in the interest of the two nations and the increased peace, security and cooperation in the world.

MNA