Feb 13, 2026, 9:34 PM

Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates Iran revolution anniv.

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković has congratulated the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in a message to his Iranian counterpart.

After offering congratulations to the Iranian foreign minister and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Elmedin Konaković wished more prosperity and success to Araghchi's country and the people. 

He further expressed confidence that the friendly ties between the two nations will continue to develop in the interest of the two nations and the increased peace, security and cooperation in the world.

    • Bakir BA 22:12 - 2026/02/13
      During the aggression on Bosnia, Iran ignored the embargo and helped Bosniaks with massive military and humanitarian aid. Without Iran, Bosnian Muslims would be extinct. My fellow countrymen will never forgive that help. We owe you a lot!
    • Mphahlele Colliver Phasha ZA 23:10 - 2026/02/13
      I only welcome the Islamic republic of Iran to stand firm on American and the Zionist regime on theirs 12 day war against both countries .

