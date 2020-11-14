Over 1 ton of illicit drugs seized at Mirjaveh border

Commander of the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the police forces of the province gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at Mirjaveh border regions and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the narcotics from the southeastern regions to the central and northern parts of the country.

During the operation, the guards seized 1,184 kilograms of opium, he added.

According to Goudarzi, the smugglers fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

Based on reports, around 400 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

