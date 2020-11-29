16 films at Cinema Verite's Entrepreneurship Doc. Section

In this section of the festival, documentaries which are about entrepreneurship, production leap, innovative businesses, online sales, production boom, the prosperity of the national economy, etc. are selected.

An interesting point is that some 50 percent of filmmakers of this section are women.

The films are as follows:

1-Ala Gol by Hana Hanachi

2-Eje by Maria Mauty

3-Swarf by Mohammad-Reza Haq Negahdar

4-After the End by Maryam Ezadi

5-Little Creators by Sohrab Nourbakhsh

6-Creative Boy by Amir-Hossein Khalil-Zadeh

7-I Plant a Seed by Hamid Hashemzadeh

8-The Unfinished Way by Asqar Qandzchi , Mostafa Razaq Karimi

9-New Day by Maryam Khodaei

10-It Is Raining Under This Umbrella by Katayoun Jahangiri

11-Seyyed Javad by Mohammad-Reza Dehestani

12- Woman's Bride by Fatemeh Mazbani

13-F-A by Farshad Ektebashi

14-Mehdi by Banafsheh Jahed

15-Bone Appetite by Poriya Senemari

16-One Woman, One City by Shohreh Sajadiyeh

The number of the submitted films has been increased in comparison with the previous year edition which was 865 works.

According to the public relation center of Cinema Verite, out of 871 works, 476 are short, 209 mid-length, and 138 feature-length documentaries.

In the meantime, 154 works will participate in the Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition and 136 films in the Coronavirus special section of the event.

The selected works of the festival will be announced in near future.

MR/PR