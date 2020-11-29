Cinematic figures attend Cinema Verite's master classes

These classes will provide a collection of master classes, talks and transfer information session for interested documentarians.

Due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases in Iran, this international prestigious cinematic event will be held online.

The master classes offer a variety of topics such as personal documentaries, environmental documentaries, definitions and documentary boundaries.

The names of the top global cinematic figures which attend the master classes are as follows:

Bill Nichols is an American film critic and theoretician best known for his pioneering work as founder of the contemporary study of documentary film. Nichols has lectured in numerous countries, served on film festival juries on different continents, consults regularly on a variety of filmmaking projects, and has published over 100 articles.

Orlando von Einsiedel is a British documentarian. He has won several awards from several acclaimed global film festivals like Bafta, etc. He is a forerunner documentary filmmaker.

Joe Berlinger is an American filmmaker and producer. Particularly focused on true crime documentaries, Berlinger's films and docu-series draw attention to social justice issues in the US and abroad.

André Singer is a British documentary film-maker, as well as an anthropologist. He is currently CEO of Spring Films Ltd of London, a Professorial Research Associate at the London School of Oriental and African Studies. He is well known for a long collaboration with German filmmaker Werner Hertzog.

Betsy A. McLane is a historian and acclaimed writer. She is the writer of A New History of Documentary Film book.

Brett Morgen is one of the top filmmakers in the world. So far, he has won several awards from top film festivals and is specialist in sport and environment documentary films.

Phil Rees has so far won over 50 awards from different film festivals in the world. He also has worked with BBC for over 23 years. He is the manager of Investigative Hournalism in Aljazeera network.

Iris NG is one of the top camerawomen of top documentary in the world. So far, she has won several prizes from different film festivals. She also has participated in several top master classes in the world.

Louie Psyoyos is a well-known photographer and filmmakers. He has won Oscar award. He also has cooperated with National Geography for several years and is a top expert in the field of making documentary about environment.

Doug Block is an American documentary filmmaker. He is best known for his work on the documentaries "51 Birch Street" and "The Kids Grow Up".His documentary, 51 Birch Street, was named one of the 10 Best Films of the Year by the New York Times. He is specialized in making personal documentaries.

Directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam, the “Cinema Verite” is scheduled to be held in Tehran on Dec 8-14, 2020 in online format via utilizing the national platform.

The national competition section comprises the short, mid-length and feature-length documentaries and the international section of this edition will be held in non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

