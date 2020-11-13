Iran produces 13.9mn tons of steel ingot in H1

The preparatory statistics of steel ingot production (crude steel) in the first half of the current year showed a nine percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Some 13,929,009 tons of steel ingot was produced in the country in this period, registering a nine percent hike.

Statistical tables of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade indicates that 12,782,003 million tons of steel ingot was produced in the first half of the last year (from March 21 to Sept. 22, 2019).

Accordingly, 2,469,003 tons of steel ingot was produced in the Iranian month of Shahrivar in the current year (from August 21 to Sept. 22), showing a 11.7 percent hike as compared to a month earlier.

In this regard, 10,599,001 tons of steel ingot was produced in the first half of the last Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Sept. 22, 2019).

MA/IRN84108802