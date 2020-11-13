Sponge iron production vol. tops 18.1mn tons in 7 months

Statistics showed at 18,120,190 tons of sponge iron was produced from March 21 to Oct. 22, 2020, showing a 10 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Of total sponge iron produced in this period, Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO) accounted for 25.1 percent of this share.

Another statistic showed that iron ore conglomerate production volume hit 26,819,305 tons from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a 10 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) put the superficial consumption of sponge iron last year (ended March 20, 2020) at over 26,965,000 tons, showing a 97 percent hike as compared to a year earlier.

