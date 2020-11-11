Steel ingot production vol. up 8% in 7 months

According to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), major domestic steelmaking companies including Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO), Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), Iran Steel Alloy Company, National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO), etc. produced 13,164,537 tons of steel from March 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.

Statistics showed that 1,921,616 tons of steel ingot was produced in the Iranian month of Mehr in current year (from Sept. 21 to Oct. 22).

In addition, large steelmaking companies produced 18,120,190 tons of sponge iron in the first five months of the current year, showing a 10 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In the same direction, 2,549,805 tons of sponge iron was produced in the Iranian month of Mehr (Sept. 21-Oct. 22), showing a 19 percent growth as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

