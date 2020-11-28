Iran must limit IAEA’s access to its nuclear facilities

Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman Abolfazl Amouei said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic must reduce IAEA’s inspections of its nuclear facilities to a minimum.

He went on to say that the Iranian Parliament has approved a bill based on which Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will be required to upgrade its facilities to new generations of centrifuges.

These remarks came as the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was martyred in a terrorist attack on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran province.

FA/