According to initial reports, Iranian physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahavadi, was attacked during an armed clash between his bodyguards and unknown assailants in Damavand County, Tehran province, on Friday.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the Fakhrizadeh has been sent to the hospital immediately after the incident.

Further details about the Iranian professor’s condition will be published later.

