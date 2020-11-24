Iran exports to CIS hit $692mn in six months: TPO

An official in Iran's Trade Promotion Organization said that Iran's exports, in the first 6 months of the current Iranian year, hit $13.57 billion, of which $692 were exported to CIS.

Iran keen on coop. for boosting peace, stability in Syria

Addressing Syrian officials in messages, the senior assistant to the Iranian FM in special political affairs stressed Iran's readiness to cooperate in strengthening peace and stability in Syria.

Defense Ministry to unveil Dena destroyer

Iran’s defense minister says a state-of-the-art domestic destroyer dubbed “Dena” will join the Navy’s fleet in the near future.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami broke the news on Monday, saying that the new vessel, which has been designed and manufactured by domestic military experts, enjoys new capabilities compared to other destroyers of the country.

IRGC planning to carry out trans-regional missions

IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the body plans to carry out trans-regional missions in the future.

Iranians' vigilance foils enemies plots: IRGC cmdr.

Deputy Commander of IRGC said that the insight of the people and the vigilance of the IRGC and the Basij foiled the enemy's plot to achieve its goal in November last year.

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 45,255 in Iran: official

Some 453 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 610,406 people out of a total of 866,821 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, according to Health Ministry.

Iran firm in defending Syrian security in region

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs said that Iran continues to defend Syria and its security in the region with great power.

FM Zarif to attend Geneva virtual conf. on Afghanistan: Spox

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry says Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will attend the 2020 Afghanistan Conference in Geneva via videoconference.

FA