Italian Cefalù Film Fest to host 3 Iranian short films

Iranian film producer Peyman Shahmohammadi announced that the three Iranian short films co-produced by him will take part at a festival in Italy.

The Cefalù Film Festival will be held from May 1 to August 31, 2021, in Palermo, Italy, said.

The short films " The Blackout", "My Father" and "Mostafa", all of them have received positive feedback both in domestic and foreign festivals”, Shahmohammadi said, adding that the films have been shortlisted as the selected films at the seventh Cefalù Film Festival in Italy.

“The short film "The Blackout" directed by Mojtaba Mirshakari, an Iranian filmmaker living in the United States, and the short films "Mostafa" and "My Father" directed by Alireza Teymouri, an Iranian filmmaker living in Sweden, can be considered as one of my collaboration with Iranian artists abroad”, he added.

