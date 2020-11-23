Resistance FilmFest to display selected Films on online plat.

The films are as follows:

**Main Competition Section:

-I Will Compensate by Jamal Ahmadi (Short Fiction Film)

-I Wish by Hadi Amiri, Raha Faraji (Animation)

-Rainy Night by Amir Shamlou (Video Clip)

-Dreams Under the Rubber by Mohammad Khalili (Short Fiction Film)

-The Peculiar Crime of Oddball Mr Jay by Bruno Caetano (Animation)

-Vatanam by Mahdi As’aadi (Viceo Clip)

-Kolsoum by Abolfaz Golfam (Documentary)

-Vatan Man by Hossein Homayounfar (Short Documentary)

-Roots by Mohammad-Reza Moeini (Tele Film)

**Resistance Prominent Martyr Section:

-I Am American by Omid Mirzaei (Short Fiction Film)

-Mira by Amir-Hossein Riahi (Short Fiction Film)

-Abedan Kahanj by Majid Rastegar (Documentary)

**Basijji Filmmaker Section:

-Nahsat by Zania Lotfi

-West Terminal by Hamed Barout Nejad (Feature-Length Film)

Presided by Mahdi Azimi-Mirabadi, the second part of the festival which is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition inaugurated on Saturday and is currently underway in online format until November 27, 2020.

In the meantime, the selected films of the second round of the festival will be displayed on namafilm.ir and ammaryar.ir platforms.

FA/PR