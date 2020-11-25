  1. Politics
Iranian prisoners exchanged with Zionist Spy

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Three Iranian citizens who were detained abroad were exchanged with a spy working with the Zionist regime, sources said.

One Iranian businessman along with two other Iranian nationals who were detained abroad due to false charges were exchanged with a spy working for the Zionist regime, sources said.

Media outlets focused on Iran on September 21 2018 when the news of arresting a 31-year-old woman was released. Kylie Moore Gilbert was an Australian-British national who was described by foreign media as a scholar, researcher, Islamologist and university professor.


Kylie as a Shialogyst scholar had traveled to all the important countries of the West Asian region, including Iran, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, and attended scientific and religious gatherings.

