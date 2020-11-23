Afghan Nat. Security Council urges UN sanctions on Taliban

Afghanistan National Security Council announced in a statement on Monday that the Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib has held a video conference meeting with the UN Security Council (UNSC) monitoring team against the Taliban.

As the council also informed, Mohib has also discussed Al-Qaeda and ISIL related issues with the international body.

No further information has been released by the Afghan council.

Two days ago, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani called on the UNSC to emphasize the implementation of sanctions as a critical tool for the success of the ongoing intra-Afghan talks in Doha.

Addressing the UN Security Council’s high-level meeting via a video conference on Friday night to discuss how it can support the peace process in Afghanistan, Ghani stated that “peace is the priority of the Afghan people.”

He urged the UNSC to press the Taliban for a sustainable ceasefire in the country.

